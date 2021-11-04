11:41
USD 84.77
EUR 98.21
RUB 1.19
English

Vice President of European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Executive Vice President of the European Commission, European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit. The Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

He was met at the airport by the Justice Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ayaz Baetov and the First Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliev. Valdis Dombrovskis will meet today with the senior leadership of Kyrgyzstan, including the President Sadyr Japarov and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

He will take part in the launch of two innovative cooperation programs for more than €10 million.

The €2 million digitalization projects implemented by Estonia, Finland and Italy and the €8.8 million rule of law projects will be launched jointly with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Visit to the checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, which was supported by the EU Programme on Border Management in Central Asia, is planned on November 4.

«On November 5, the Executive Vice President Dombrovskis will represent the European Union at the first EU — Central Asia Economic Forum, which will be held in Bishkek. The event will bring together high-ranking representatives of the EU and Central Asian countries, organizations implementing EU projects in the region, representatives of the private sector from the countries of the region and Europe, development partners, including European financial institutions. The forum will allow exchanging views on the priority needs of Central Asia in the field of sustainable economic development. The three main directions of the forum will be «green» recovery, digitalization and improvement of the business environment. Valdis Dombrovskis will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/212610/
views: 134
Print
Related
EU - Central Asia forum: Focus on green economy and hope for contracts
EU Special Representative: Presence of independent trade unions is essential
President Sadyr Japarov meets with EU Special Representatives
EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022
EU expects freedom of expression, pluralism in parliamentary elections
EU and Kyrgyzstan discuss women's representation in Parliament
EU Special Representatives to meet with Sadyr Japarov in Kyrgyzstan
EU High Representative Josep Borrell meets with Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan
Strategic Masterplan for remediation of uranium sites in Central Asia signed
Sadyr Japarov informed about preparation for first EU - Central Asia forum
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia Kyrgyzstan to purchase military equipment from Russia
Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane Sadyr Japarov goes to Glasgow by private plane
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family
68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total 68 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 181,327 in total
4 November, Thursday
11:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 248 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 248 million...
11:01
Taalatbek Masadykov: Recognition of Taliban government is out of the question
10:48
Two medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:45
Three patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
10:43
1,435 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 221 - in serious condition