Vice President of European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis arrives in Kyrgyzstan

Executive Vice President of the European Commission, European Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis arrived in Kyrgyzstan on an official visit. The Delegation of the European Union to the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

He was met at the airport by the Justice Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ayaz Baetov and the First Deputy Foreign Minister Nuran Niyazaliev. Valdis Dombrovskis will meet today with the senior leadership of Kyrgyzstan, including the President Sadyr Japarov and the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov.

He will take part in the launch of two innovative cooperation programs for more than €10 million.

The €2 million digitalization projects implemented by Estonia, Finland and Italy and the €8.8 million rule of law projects will be launched jointly with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Visit to the checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border, which was supported by the EU Programme on Border Management in Central Asia, is planned on November 4.

«On November 5, the Executive Vice President Dombrovskis will represent the European Union at the first EU — Central Asia Economic Forum, which will be held in Bishkek. The event will bring together high-ranking representatives of the EU and Central Asian countries, organizations implementing EU projects in the region, representatives of the private sector from the countries of the region and Europe, development partners, including European financial institutions. The forum will allow exchanging views on the priority needs of Central Asia in the field of sustainable economic development. The three main directions of the forum will be «green» recovery, digitalization and improvement of the business environment. Valdis Dombrovskis will also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum,» the statement says.