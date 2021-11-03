Talaibek Baigaziev: Electricity supplies from Kazakhstan may be delayed

Electricity supplies from Kazakhstan may be delayed. Head of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan Talaibek Baigaziev announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

«Work is underway to exchange electricity with neighboring power systems. Supplies have been completed in full from Uzbekistan. They continue from Kazakhstan. I would like to note that the energy system of Kazakhstan is also experiencing some deficit. Probably, because of this, deliveries may be delayed,» he said.

On October 22, the National Energy Holding reported that Kyrgyzstan increased the volume of imported electricity from Turkmenistan, associating it with the completion of electricity supplies from Uzbekistan.