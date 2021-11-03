20:30
USD 84.80
EUR 98.27
RUB 1.19
English

Talaibek Baigaziev: Electricity supplies from Kazakhstan may be delayed

Electricity supplies from Kazakhstan may be delayed. Head of the National Energy Holding of Kyrgyzstan Talaibek Baigaziev announced at a press conference in Bishkek.

«Work is underway to exchange electricity with neighboring power systems. Supplies have been completed in full from Uzbekistan. They continue from Kazakhstan. I would like to note that the energy system of Kazakhstan is also experiencing some deficit. Probably, because of this, deliveries may be delayed,» he said.

On October 22, the National Energy Holding reported that Kyrgyzstan increased the volume of imported electricity from Turkmenistan, associating it with the completion of electricity supplies from Uzbekistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/212586/
views: 101
Print
Related
Nur-Sultan - Bishkek flight to be resumed
Construction of Almaty - Cholpon-Ata road discussed in Kazakhstan
Sadyr Japarov tells why Kyrgyzstan imports electricity
Kyrgyzstan increases import of electricity from Turkmenistan
Residents of Osh region complain about lack of electricity, street lighting
Sadyr Japarov tells about electricity saving and tariffs
Kyrgyzstan needs 18 billion kWh of electricity for energy independence
Opera Theaters of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan sign Memorandum of Cooperation
Truckers protest against diesel fuel shortage in Kazakhstan
Days of Culture of Kazakhstan officially opened in Bishkek
Popular
President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Climate Change Conference in Glasgow President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Climate Change Conference in Glasgow
Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev detained in Bishkek Activist Bakai Kashkarbaev detained in Bishkek
Stories of successful Kyrgyz women to be included in Wikipedia Stories of successful Kyrgyz women to be included in Wikipedia
Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan transformed into Embassy Consulate General of Mongolia in Kyrgyzstan transformed into Embassy
3 November, Wednesday
20:13
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 109 international observers Elections 2021: CEC accredits 109 international observe...
19:37
Talaibek Baigaziev: Electricity supplies from Kazakhstan may be delayed
18:45
Daily electricity consumption in Kyrgyzstan increases compared to last year
18:27
Nur-Sultan - Bishkek flight to be resumed
18:01
EU - Central Asia forum: Focus on green economy and hope for contracts