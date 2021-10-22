23:33
Kyrgyzstan increases import of electricity from Turkmenistan

Kyrgyzstan has increased the volume of imported electricity from Turkmenistan. The National Energy Holding reports.

Electricity supplies from Kazakhstan also continue. Supplies from Uzbekistan planned for 2021 have been completed. At present, the parties are considering the issues of prolonging the supply of electric energy against future supplies planned for 2022.

«In connection with the completion of the supply of electricity from Uzbekistan, the volume of imported electricity from Turkmenistan has increased,» the statement says.
