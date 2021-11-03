Nur-Sultan - Bishkek flight to be resumed

Air Astana plans to resume flights between Nur-Sultan and Bishkek cities in the near future. The Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan reports.

It is noted that the Interdepartmental Commission for prevention of emergence and spread of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan has already considered the issue. It is known that the flights will be operated on E190-E2 / A-320 aircraft in strict compliance with sanitary and epidemiological requirements and in accordance with the schedule published on the airline’s website.

However, there is no exact date for opening of the direct flight.