COP26: 80 percent of population of Kyrgyzstan use green energy sources

Experts from the Regional Environmental Center for Central Asia conducted a study on the impact of energy sources used for cooking on climate change in Central Asian countries. Its results were presented on the sidelines of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

For the first time all five countries of the region created a joint pavilion within the framework of COP26. As the organizers stress, it indicates that the states of the region are ready to work together in order to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

Experts note: the countries of the region are different in their level of development and rates of economic growth, but they must unite to attract green investments.

In turn, the WB study says that both the diet of the Central Asians and the sources of energy used for cooking have an impact on the greenhouse effect.

For example, 80 percent of the population in Kyrgyzstan use green energy sources.

At the same time, one third of the population uses green and affordable energy. Half of the city dwellers prefer gas, while the population of the villages prefer firewood, coal and dung brick fuel.

Firewood is less used in Uzbekistan. The population of the country is provided with gas, as in Turkmenistan. There is a high dependence on hydropower in Tajikistan, and power outages are likely in winter. The villages use solid fuels. Gas supply is expanding in Kazakhstan.

The UN Climate Change Conference is being held in Glasgow (UK). It has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of more than 100 countries of the world will sum up the results of the five-year cycle, which started with signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015.

It provides that in the current century, the temperature on the planet on average should not rise by more than 2, it is better — by 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is believed that this very threshold will allow avoiding irreversible impact on the ecosystem. But the document still does not specify a mechanism for monitoring its observance, or enforcement measures.

In Glasgow, the convention parties should also agree to provide sustainable aid of $100 billion per year to least developed countries making the transition to green energy.

President Sadyr Japarov is taking part in the summit. He is the only head of Central Asian state who arrived in Glasgow.