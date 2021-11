A 15-year-old girl was killed in a traffic accident. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident happened yesterday. KAMAZ truck, loaded with stones, was moving in Lenin village. The driver lost control of the vehicle, it turned over.

«At that moment, the girl was walking along the side of the road. The truck overturned and she was killed by the stones. The schoolgirl died at the scene. Expert examinations have been scheduled,» the law enforcers said.