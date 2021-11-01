Drivers of minibuses come out on strike in Kara-Balta city

Drivers of minibuses came out on strike in Kara-Balta city. Local residents told 24.kg news agency.

New public transport fares have been adopted by the decision of the City Council: 7 soms for schoolchildren and pensioners, and 13 soms — for the rest.

«The management of the fleet depot wrote the second letter asking the deputies of the City Council to approve new fares — 10 soms for schoolchildren and pensioners, and 15 soms — for the rest. Meeting of the City Council did not take place, the heads of the fleet depot verbally warned the local authorities that the drivers of minibuses would go on strike on November 1,» 24.kg news agency was informed.

The City Hall of Kara-Balta confirmed this information. According to it, representatives of local authorities hold a meeting with the protesters.

The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported that police officers were monitoring public order on the spot.