20:51
USD 84.80
EUR 98.29
RUB 1.20
English

Experts: 2021 elections will be most difficult in history of Kyrgyzstan

Experts from Common Cause Public Foundation conducted a study on possible risks in the upcoming elections of deputies of the Parliament in Kyrgyzstan.

According to them, given the tight deadlines for the adoption of amendments and additions to the constitutional law and insufficient time for training of voters, candidates, political parties, problems may arise related to incorrect filling of ballots by voters, confusion between the numbers of candidates, tension at the stage of long manual counting of votes in single constituencies.

«In general, the initial analysis of the introduced mixed electoral system shows that there is a number of issues that require both regulation at the legislative level and purposeful permanent work of election commissions,» the report says.

A brief analysis carried out by the Common Cause Public Foundation shows that problems in the upcoming elections may arise at any stage of the electoral process. Experts emphasize: perhaps, these will be the most difficult elections in the history of sovereign Kyrgyzstan, since there are various risks and challenges, the management of which requires active work in many areas and in different directions.

After the elections, it is necessary to analyze the problems that arose during the election campaign in order to prevent them in the future by developing effective mechanisms both at the legislative level and by further increasing the level of legal culture and awareness of the participants in the electoral process.
link: https://24.kg/english/212201/
views: 102
Print
Related
Internal Affairs Ministry receives 12 reports of violations of election process
“For Fair Elections" platform created in Kyrgyzstan
Elections 2021: Sadyr Japarov announces his readiness to work with opposition
Elections 2021: President promises no ‘gold places’ in party lists
Sadyr Japarov: Elections are an opportunity to lustrate Parliament
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
Meder Sydykov elected President of Kyrgyz Football Union
128 single-mandate candidates announce participation in election campaign
Elections 2021: New polling station formed
Situation in Kyrgyzstan is unfavorable for elections, experts say
Popular
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118 Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
29 October, Friday
20:11
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Grappling Championship Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Grappling Champi...
20:06
Experts: 2021 elections will be most difficult in history of Kyrgyzstan
19:37
ADB to allocate $25 million to Kyrgyzstan for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines
19:30
21 people injured in traffic accident involving bus in Bishkek
19:08
Sadyr Japarov to meet with President of Turkey Recep Erdogan in November