Experts: 2021 elections will be most difficult in history of Kyrgyzstan

Experts from Common Cause Public Foundation conducted a study on possible risks in the upcoming elections of deputies of the Parliament in Kyrgyzstan.

According to them, given the tight deadlines for the adoption of amendments and additions to the constitutional law and insufficient time for training of voters, candidates, political parties, problems may arise related to incorrect filling of ballots by voters, confusion between the numbers of candidates, tension at the stage of long manual counting of votes in single constituencies.

«In general, the initial analysis of the introduced mixed electoral system shows that there is a number of issues that require both regulation at the legislative level and purposeful permanent work of election commissions,» the report says.

A brief analysis carried out by the Common Cause Public Foundation shows that problems in the upcoming elections may arise at any stage of the electoral process. Experts emphasize: perhaps, these will be the most difficult elections in the history of sovereign Kyrgyzstan, since there are various risks and challenges, the management of which requires active work in many areas and in different directions.

After the elections, it is necessary to analyze the problems that arose during the election campaign in order to prevent them in the future by developing effective mechanisms both at the legislative level and by further increasing the level of legal culture and awareness of the participants in the electoral process.