21 people injured in traffic accident involving bus in Bishkek

At least 21 people have been injured in a traffic accident involving a bus in Bishkek. Press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

According to it, nine children were admitted to the City Clinical Children’s Hospital, they were sent for outpatient treatment.

«Some 12 people turned to the Bishkek Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics. Four injured were hospitalized with various injuries in the traumatology department, their condition is satisfactory. Two more are in the intensive care unit with fractures, their condition is moderately severe. The rest were sent for outpatient treatment,» the ministry noted.