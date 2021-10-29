13:12
“For Fair Elections" platform created in Kyrgyzstan

A platform «For fair elections — for honor and dignity of the country» has been created in Kyrgyzstan. Secretary General of the Anti-Corruption Business Council Nuripa Mukanova announced today at a press conference at 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the Anti-Corruption Business Council welcomes the president’s declared political will to hold fair and transparent elections and lustration in Parliament. Nuripa Mukanova is sure that lustration is in the hands of every voter.

«There should be an understanding that it is the voters who can bring the most honest, worthy and fair candidates to the Parliament. Lustration is not an easy process. We will be together with the population in this process. A special platform is created for this. We are opening a hotline, a Telegram channel and a website for receiving applications from citizens on corruption issues in the electoral process — bribery, sale of votes, administrative resource. Together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the CEC, we will check the accuracy of every appeal and statement of citizens. Then we will inform the public about the results of these checks,» Nuripa Mukanova told.
link: https://24.kg/english/212113/
views: 70
