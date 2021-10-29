10:07
Cultural workers of Kyrgyzstan obliged to get vaccinated against COVID-19

Cultural workers of Kyrgyzstan have been obliged to get vaccinated against coronavirus. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

The list of works, the implementation of which requires mandatory vaccination, has been supplemented.

Employees of museums, exhibition halls, libraries, sports palaces, theaters, cinemas, concert halls, cultural and entertainment institutions, children’s playgrounds, children’s summer camps, health and fitness centers and fitness clubs are obliged to get vaccinated.

The Cabinet of Ministers notes that the list initially included people caring for patients with infectious diseases and employees of all educational institutions.
