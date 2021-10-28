15:48
USD 84.79
EUR 98.42
RUB 1.22
English

Experts to study issue of vaccination of children with Pfizer vaccine

Experts will study the issue of vaccination of teenagers against COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan. Head of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency.

According to the instructions, the Pfizer / BionTech vaccine is suitable for individuals aged 12 and over, she said. «We will still discuss this with Pfizer, and as soon as we receive official recommendations from the World Health Organization, we will offer our independent technical group of experts on immunization to consider the issue of vaccination of children in the future,» Gulbara Ishenapysova told.

Related news
COVID-19 vaccination: Where and when Kyrgyzstanis can get Pfizer vaccine
Azim Kyrgyzbaev, an epidemiologist at the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis, noted that the Pfizer vaccine has undergone clinical trials in other countries for children. «European countries already vaccinate children over 12. The research results are published in open sources. Together with the WHO recommendations, we will additionally receive a package of documents regarding the vaccination of children — how and where the trials were conducted, adverse reactions. We will submit this package of documents to experts for further consideration,» he added.

Previously, a WHO Strategic Advisory Group of Experts concluded that the Pfizer / BionTech vaccine is suitable for individuals at the age of 12 or older. Vaccine trials in children are ongoing and WHO will update its recommendations when warranted by available data or epidemiological conditions.

US experts recommended this vaccine for children aged 5-11.

The day before, Kyrgyzstan received 259,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine under the COVAX initiative. The vaccine will be available at vaccination centers one of these days.
link: https://24.kg/english/211974/
views: 103
Print
Related
COVID-19 vaccination: Where and when Kyrgyzstanis can get Pfizer vaccine
COVID-19: Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccines delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan to get 200,000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccine from Russia for free
COVID-19: China to start vaccinating children as young as three
COVID-19: Delivery of Pfizer vaccine expected next week
COVID-19: One-fifth of Kyrgyzstanis fully vaccinated
WHO resumes approval process for Sputnik V jab
COVID-19: Medical workers tell about vaccination of children in Kyrgyzstan
Russia to test nasal vaccine against COVID-19
Kyrgyzstan has no plans to purchase Sputnik V vaccine yet
Popular
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118 Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
28 October, Thursday
15:31
Aliza Soltonbekova relieved of post of First Deputy Minister of Health Aliza Soltonbekova relieved of post of First Deputy Min...
15:13
Marat Imankulov participates in first Kyrgyz-Indian Strategic Dialogue
15:01
Experts to study issue of vaccination of children with Pfizer vaccine
14:41
Supporters of head of Oktyabrsky Internal Affairs Department hold rally at SCNS
13:44
Two residential buildings burn down in Batken and Chui regions for 24 hours