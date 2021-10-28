Blogger Gulzat Mamytbek placed in detention center in Bishkek for month

Blogger Gulzat Alymkulova, known as Gulzat Mamytbek, detained on suspicion of fraud, was placed in the detention center 1 in Bishkek. The Main Internal Affairs Department of the capital informed 24.kg news agency.

This decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Gulzat Alymkulova was taken into custody until November 25.

Gulzat Mamytbek is suspected of seven facts of fraud. According to the investigation, she promised the victims huge profits in a short time, but, having received the money, she disappeared. In 2020, the blogger was put on the wanted list. She was detained upon arrival in Kyrgyzstan on October 25.