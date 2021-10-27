16:50
78 children killed in traffic accidents in Kyrgyzstan since beginning of 2021

At least 5,437 traffic accidents were registered in Kyrgyzstan from January to September 2021. Manas Sydygaliev, Deputy Head of the Department of the Road Patrol Service and Law Enforcement Practice of the Main Traffic Safety Directorate, announced at a briefing.

According to him, 580 Kyrgyzstanis were killed in them, 78 of them were minors. At least 8,298 citizens received various injuries.

«There is an increase in number of cases compared to last year. But we have to take into account the coronavirus pandemic — there were certain restrictions on the roads in 2020,» Manas Sydygaliev said.

He noted that the largest number of road accidents over the past 20 years occurred in Kyrgyzstan in 2013 — 7,494.
