President of Kyrgyzstan comments on criminal cases on October events

Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place today at Ala-Archa-1 state residence.

The head of state commented on the criminal case on the October events that occurred last year. According to Sadyr Japarov, he then warned about the inadmissibility of the seizure of state bodies.

«I then said that nothing should be seized, but some people went and took posts at the State Committee for National Security, the State Penitentiary Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Only a week later they left. I urged not to repeat the events of 2005 and 2010. In 2020, we did not allow looting. It turns out that our neighbors thought that Kyrgyzstan would no longer stand on its feet, looting would start again. But our youth stood for 10 days, protecting objects, facilities, without breaking a single glass. We surprised the whole world. Let’s surprise the world once again by fair parliamentary elections this time,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov also commented on the summons of some civil activists to interrogation by the State Committee for National Security. «The State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are doing their job. If a person makes calls on the Internet, on the streets, of course, he or she will be invited for interrogation. I also learn all this through the Internet. Then I call the State Committee for National Security and they give me the material,» he added.