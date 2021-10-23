19:19
USD 84.79
EUR 98.70
RUB 1.20
English

President of Kyrgyzstan comments on criminal cases on October events

Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place today at Ala-Archa-1 state residence.

The head of state commented on the criminal case on the October events that occurred last year. According to Sadyr Japarov, he then warned about the inadmissibility of the seizure of state bodies.

«I then said that nothing should be seized, but some people went and took posts at the State Committee for National Security, the State Penitentiary Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Only a week later they left. I urged not to repeat the events of 2005 and 2010. In 2020, we did not allow looting. It turns out that our neighbors thought that Kyrgyzstan would no longer stand on its feet, looting would start again. But our youth stood for 10 days, protecting objects, facilities, without breaking a single glass. We surprised the whole world. Let’s surprise the world once again by fair parliamentary elections this time,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov also commented on the summons of some civil activists to interrogation by the State Committee for National Security. «The State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are doing their job. If a person makes calls on the Internet, on the streets, of course, he or she will be invited for interrogation. I also learn all this through the Internet. Then I call the State Committee for National Security and they give me the material,» he added.
link: https://24.kg/english/211431/
views: 147
Print
Related
October events: Zhenish Moldokmatov remanded in custody
Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek to hear case on riots in October 2020
Sadyr Japarov presents apartment to parents of killed during October 2020 events
Japarov addresses Kyrgyzstanis on occasion of anniversary of October events
Riots in Bishkek: Almazbek Atambayev gets notification of suspicion
Kanat Sagymbaev charged with staging riots in October 2020
Three more charges brought against politician Zhenish Moldokmatov
Charged with riots Zhenish Moldokmatov transferred to Bicard clinic
Riots in Bishkek: Another charge brought against Almazbek Atambayev
Participants of October events demand to grant them special status
Popular
Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek
Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan
23 October, Saturday
19:14
President of Kyrgyzstan tells why Kamchybek Tashiev lives in state residence President of Kyrgyzstan tells why Kamchybek Tashiev liv...
18:35
Sadyr Japarov promises to ensure freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan
18:10
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on criminal cases on October events
17:59
Sadyr Japarov intends to resettle all ethnic Kyrgyz living in Afghanistan
17:54
Border issue: Sadyr Japarov tells about difficulties in negotiation process