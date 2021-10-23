19:19
USD 84.79
EUR 98.70
RUB 1.20
English

Sadyr Japarov intends to resettle all ethnic Kyrgyz living in Afghanistan

Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place at Ala-Archa-1 state residence.

Answering a question, the head of state said that he was planning to resettle the ethnic Kyrgyz who live in Afghanistan.

«We will build houses for them, as we did in Batken. Production of such houses will start in our country in the near future. After that, we will resettle all the Kyrgyz living in the Pamirs now,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov instructed to provide the ethnic Kyrgyz living in Turkey, Uzbekistan and other countries with textbooks in Kyrgyz.
link: https://24.kg/english/211429/
views: 195
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan to issue visas to students from Afghanistan
Kyrgyzstan donates food to ethnic Kyrgyz in the Pamirs
Humanitarian cargo delivered to Afghanistan from Kyrgyzstan
Taalatbek Masadykov meets with Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan
Threat to region comes not from Taliban, but from uncontrolled gangs
President Japarov considers CSTO, SCO as instruments for strengthening security
Kyrgyzstan speaks for early prevention of conflict in Afghanistan
Sadyr Japarov announces position of Kyrgyzstan on Afghanistan
Kazakhstan evacuates 41 people from Afghanistan, including Kyrgyzstani
Popular
Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek
Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan
23 October, Saturday
19:14
President of Kyrgyzstan tells why Kamchybek Tashiev lives in state residence President of Kyrgyzstan tells why Kamchybek Tashiev liv...
18:35
Sadyr Japarov promises to ensure freedom of speech in Kyrgyzstan
18:10
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on criminal cases on October events
17:59
Sadyr Japarov intends to resettle all ethnic Kyrgyz living in Afghanistan
17:54
Border issue: Sadyr Japarov tells about difficulties in negotiation process