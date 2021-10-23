Sadyr Japarov intends to resettle all ethnic Kyrgyz living in Afghanistan

Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took place at Ala-Archa-1 state residence.

Answering a question, the head of state said that he was planning to resettle the ethnic Kyrgyz who live in Afghanistan.

«We will build houses for them, as we did in Batken. Production of such houses will start in our country in the near future. After that, we will resettle all the Kyrgyz living in the Pamirs now,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov instructed to provide the ethnic Kyrgyz living in Turkey, Uzbekistan and other countries with textbooks in Kyrgyz.