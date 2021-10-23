11:42
Specifics of teaching Russian discussed at forum of school principals

Bishkek hosted the 1st Forum of Principals of Schools with Russian as the language of instruction in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

The event was attended by the officials of the ministry, directors of all educational organizations with Russian as language of instruction, specialists in the field of education, representatives of the delegation from Russia, including school principals from various regions, specialists in the field of teaching methods of the Russian language and literature, representatives of Russian publishing houses.

«Current state and prospects of the development of the Russian language in educational institutions of the Russian Federation» and «Features of teaching the Russian language and literature in educational institutions of the Russian Federation» sessions were organized for participants of the forum.

«The sessions included discussion of master classes, analysis of the range of issues included in the topics of the sessions. Master classes for school principals in Kyrgyzstan were conducted by experienced methodologists: candidates of philological and pedagogical sciences, doctors of philological sciences, teachers of the highest category, who have significant experience in conducting master classes in the CIS countries, including in the states of Central Asia,» the ministry said.
