President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will hold a large press conference for domestic and foreign media tomorrow. His press service reported.

The head of state will voice the main social and economic indicators of the country and answer questions of interest from media representatives.

The press conference will be broadcast live by OTRK, republican and regional TV channels, as well as on social media.

The broadcasting will start at 11.00.

This is the first press conference of Sadyr Japarov as president. In November 2020, he spoke at an expanded press conference for the media as acting head of state.
