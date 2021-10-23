163 journalists accredited for press conference of Sadyr Japarov

At least 163 journalists from 89 media outlets were accredited for the first press conference of Sadyr Japarov in the status of the president of the country. At least 13 correspondents of them represent foreign media and TV channels.

The meeting of the head of state with representatives of the media takes place at Ala-Archa-1 state residence. According to the press service, Sadyr Japarov is expected to make a speech on current issues first. He will provide brief information on the social and economic situation in the republic, then answer journalists’ questions.

Members of the Cabinet of Ministers will also attend the press conference.