11:43
USD 84.79
EUR 98.70
RUB 1.20
English

163 journalists accredited for press conference of Sadyr Japarov

At least 163 journalists from 89 media outlets were accredited for the first press conference of Sadyr Japarov in the status of the president of the country. At least 13 correspondents of them represent foreign media and TV channels.

The meeting of the head of state with representatives of the media takes place at Ala-Archa-1 state residence. According to the press service, Sadyr Japarov is expected to make a speech on current issues first. He will provide brief information on the social and economic situation in the republic, then answer journalists’ questions.

Members of the Cabinet of Ministers will also attend the press conference.
link: https://24.kg/english/211380/
views: 168
Print
Related
President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media
Year-end press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbekov takes place in Bishkek
188 journalists accredited for press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbekov
Electricity tariff. President of Kyrgyzstan voices his position
President tells about second Russian military base in Kyrgyzstan
Judicial reform may lead to chaos. Jeenbekov ready to sort it out
President of Kyrgyzstan about consolidation of power
Sooronbai Jeenbekov ready to refuse president’s immunity
Sooronbai Jeenbekov about upcoming parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan
Jeenbekov: There should not be inviolable in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek
Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan
23 October, Saturday
11:01
ARVI: One more hospital for children to be opened in Bishkek ARVI: One more hospital for children to be opened in Bi...
10:53
163 journalists accredited for press conference of Sadyr Japarov
10:30
Migrants transfer $1.7 billion to Kyrgyzstan for eight months
10:18
Specifics of teaching Russian discussed at forum of school principals
09:58
Aisuluu Tynybekova shares photos from new autumn photo shoot
22 October, Friday
23:23
Bishkek to host Children's Sports Festival