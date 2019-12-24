18:56
188 journalists accredited for press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbekov

A total of 188 journalists have been accredited for the press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov. Presidential press service reported.

These are 160 journalists from 77 republican media and 28 — from 15 foreign media outlets accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan.

The press conference of the head of state will take place at Ala-Archa state residence tomorrow, on December 25.

This is the second such press conference of Sooronbai Jeenbekov as President of the country.
