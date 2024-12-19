President of Kyrgyzstan again refuses holding year-end press conference

Year-end press conference for the media with the participation of the President of Kyrgyzstan will not take place this year. The press secretary of the head of state, Askat Alagozov, reported.

According to him, issues that concern the public are regularly removed from the agenda during the president’s interviews with Kabar news agency.

The People’s Kurultai will begin its work tomorrow, December 20, where delegates have the opportunity to identify current problems, ask questions and receive clarifications from the country’s leadership. Journalists will be able to cover in detail the topics discussed and the president’s answers.

Sadyr Japarov has a very busy work schedule, he explained.

Last year, the head of state also suggested media workers, if they have questions, ask them at a large people’s forum. Then Sadyr Japarov explained that the kurultai delegates, representing all regions of the country, raise a lot of important problems and ask pressing questions that are resolved during the year at the local level by executive authorities.

Recall, the president’s press conference has not been held for the third year in a row.

In November, the president posted a message on Facebook, in which he wrote: «Some pseudo-journalists and pseudo-bloggers say that there is no freedom of speech, that they are under pressure. In response, I want to say: be elected as delegates to the kurultai from your district, city, village. Show your respect to the people and ask the authorities any questions. We have no questions or problems that we would avoid.»

«In order to avoid talk about a «formal» kurultai and the elected «formal» delegates, all those bloggers, journalists, activists, smart guys who are dissatisfied with the government — be elected as delegates to the People’s Kurultai and ask any questions, express opinions and criticism live on air,» he added.

The third People’s Kurultai will be held in Bishkek on December 20. It will be attended by 700 delegates from all regions of the country.

Sadyr Japarov’s first large press conference took place when he was acting as Prime Minister and President of the country on November 12, 2020. The second large meeting with the media was on October 23, 2021. The head of state has not held press conferences since then.