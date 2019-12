President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov gives the year-end press conference today in Bishkek.

According to the press service, 188 journalists have been accredited for it: 160 — from 77 republican media and 28 — from 15 foreign media outlets accredited by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic.

At least 175 representatives from more than 85 media had been accredited last year.