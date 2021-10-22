COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan expects up to 300 new cases daily

The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev commented to 24.kg news agency on the increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan.

«I said that there would be growth by the end of October — November. In Russia, for example, there is a peak in the incidence now. There is also growth in other countries. We control, we hold meetings, we prepare. I think we will detect up to 300 cases a day. All hospitals are ready. The stock of medicines and personal protective equipment will last for several months,» the official said.

He voiced the main reasons for the increase in incidence — the educational process that has begun in the traditional format and the electoral process. «People communicate, meet. Campaign headquarters have been opened, there are a lot of candidates. Thousands of people will meet with voters. We have sent out the algorithm, we urge to comply with the requirements — wear masks, keep distance, treat hands with an antiseptic,» Alymkadyr Beishenaliev said.

Answering the question whether educational organizations will be closed after a further increase in the incidence, he reminded of the current algorithm and closure of institutions for control of the disease in case of detection of cases among students and teachers.

At least 125 new cases of coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia have been registered in the Kyrgyz Republic over the past 24 hours.