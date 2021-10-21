Four men kidnap girl in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

Four suspects in kidnapping of a girl for marriage were detained. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

The police received information about abduction of an 18-year-old girl on October 19 at 11.28. It was reported that this happened on one of the streets in Kirgshelk village.

«The fact was registered under the article «Abduction of a person for the purpose of marriage» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The police found the girl in one of the houses in Tokmak city. Four young men were detained on suspicion of committing the crime. According to the preliminary version, the girl was at a friend’s wedding in Tokmak, where she met one of the kidnappers. A young man, without the girl’s consent, kidnapped her with his friends in order to marry her. The victim was handed over to her parents. The suspects have been placed in a temporary detention facility,» the Internal Affairs Department reported.