Heads of districts to be appointed by president in Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a law on local state administration and local government bodies. Press service of the head of state reported.

The document was reportedly signed to increase the responsibility of the heads of local state administrations — heads of districts, local government bodies in solving social and economic problems.

Under the new law, the head of district is appointed and dismissed by the president on the basis of recommendation of the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers in consultation with the Presidential Envoy to the region. Heads of districts have been given the right to appoint heads of territorial divisions of state executive authorities. The exception is statistics, national security, internal affairs and local military administration bodies.

In addition, the head of district is empowered to appoint and dismiss the heads of the executive bodies of local government — rural areas and cities of district significance.

Mayors of cities of regional and republican significance are appointed by the president.

To attract skilled personnel and experienced managers, heads of local administrations and their deputies, as well as heads of executive bodies of local government, will be appointed to the posts exclusively from the regional and municipal personnel reserves.

The term of office of heads of executive bodies of local government has been increased from four to five years. At the same time, the law provides for qualification requirements and restrictions for candidates for the posts of head of district, mayor and head of rural administration. A district council is to be created for a comprehensive solution of the issues of socio-economic development of the region.

The head of local administration is empowered to hear reports from the heads of territorial divisions of state bodies, as well as heads of executive bodies of local government in terms of the state powers delegated to them, with the exception of statistics, national security, internal affairs and local military administration bodies.