Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN

Vice Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aida Kasymalieva will become an official representative of Kyrgyzstan to the UN in the city of New York. Her candidacy was approved by the parliamentary committee on international affairs, defense and security.

The day before, the Vice Speaker said that she had made a decision not to participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Aida Kasymalieva entered the Parliament on the list of SDPK party. She supported Almazbek Atambayev when he was a president. She shot a documentary about him «On the steep passes of history.» However, then she voted for depriving Atambayev of the status of ex-president, when the confrontation between him and his successor, Sooronbai Jeenbekov, entered an acute phase. She began to support the latter. In October 2020, she ran for the Parliament on the list of Birimdik party. This political organization was called the project of the authorities. Aida Kasymalieva was a journalist in the past.