Kamchybek Tashiev holds first meeting in new rank

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, held a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission to discuss the situation in the field of provision of medicines.

It was attended by heads of government agencies, as well as representatives of the pharmaceutical business.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, a constructive dialogue with entrepreneurs took place, topical issues in the field of provision of medicines were discussed.

Kamchybek Tashiev paid special attention to the issues of pricing of medicines, problems of the pharmaceutical business, including smuggling of medicines, bureaucratic barriers of regulatory state bodies.

As a result of the meeting, it was decided to revise the approaches to the formation of the market cost of medical products in terms of reducing prices for life-saving drugs for the population.

In order to develop effective measures to prevent speculation with the pricing of life-saving medicines, the heads of state bodies have been given specific instructions with deadlines.

It was announced earlier that the employees of the State Committee for National Security identified a group of companies importing medicines with their subsequent sale to the population at an excessively inflated cost.

The head of the state committee, Kamchybek Tashiev, promised that prices for medicines would drop in October. He also told about fight against pharmaceutical mafia.

«This is a financial crime. The State Department of Provision of Medicines is not fulfilling its responsibilities, sucking the blood of the people. It turns out that the state is not fulfilling its functions. Instead of regulating the price of medicines and making them available, they intentionally increase the cost. They created an organized mafia. The State Committee for National Security established control over this mafia. For example, one pharmaceutical company draws up a contract with a plant, while the rest does not allow buying from them. We detained the employees of the State Department of Provision of Medicines, representatives of the pharmaceutical company. But there is more to come. There is a leadership, there is a leadership of the Ministry of Health. If they do not stop, we will reach them. The deputies and officials have their own pharmaceutical companies. For example, the sister of the ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.