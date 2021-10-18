15:42
USD 84.80
EUR 98.41
RUB 1.19
English

Kamchybek Tashiev holds first meeting in new rank

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers — Head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, held a meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission to discuss the situation in the field of provision of medicines.

It was attended by heads of government agencies, as well as representatives of the pharmaceutical business.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, a constructive dialogue with entrepreneurs took place, topical issues in the field of provision of medicines were discussed.

Kamchybek Tashiev paid special attention to the issues of pricing of medicines, problems of the pharmaceutical business, including smuggling of medicines, bureaucratic barriers of regulatory state bodies.

As a result of the meeting, it was decided to revise the approaches to the formation of the market cost of medical products in terms of reducing prices for life-saving drugs for the population.

In order to develop effective measures to prevent speculation with the pricing of life-saving medicines, the heads of state bodies have been given specific instructions with deadlines.

It was announced earlier that the employees of the State Committee for National Security identified a group of companies importing medicines with their subsequent sale to the population at an excessively inflated cost.

Related news
Kamchybek Tashiev about criminal pharmaceutical mafia
The head of the state committee, Kamchybek Tashiev, promised that prices for medicines would drop in October. He also told about fight against pharmaceutical mafia.

«This is a financial crime. The State Department of Provision of Medicines is not fulfilling its responsibilities, sucking the blood of the people. It turns out that the state is not fulfilling its functions. Instead of regulating the price of medicines and making them available, they intentionally increase the cost. They created an organized mafia. The State Committee for National Security established control over this mafia. For example, one pharmaceutical company draws up a contract with a plant, while the rest does not allow buying from them. We detained the employees of the State Department of Provision of Medicines, representatives of the pharmaceutical company. But there is more to come. There is a leadership, there is a leadership of the Ministry of Health. If they do not stop, we will reach them. The deputies and officials have their own pharmaceutical companies. For example, the sister of the ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/210728/
views: 132
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor
Babanov, Jeenbekov, Zulpukarov: SCNS head about defendants in Kumtor case
Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes
Kamchybek Tashiev: Disputed areas issue remains unresolved
Supreme Court overturns conviction of Kamchybek Tashiev's brother
Kamchybek Tashiev: Kyrgyzstan will keep the lands it owned before conflict
Kamchybek Tashiev tells about results of meeting with Tajik side
Situation at border: SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev leaves for Batken
Border delimitation: What Kamchybek Tashiev and protesters talk about
Delimitation of borders: Kamchybek Tashiev meets with residents of Savai
Popular
UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution UFC fighter Rafael Fiziev to leave Kyrgyzstan because of religious persecution
President Japarov approves national development program until 2026 President Japarov approves national development program until 2026
Sadyr Japarov instructs officials to invite investments to energy sector Sadyr Japarov instructs officials to invite investments to energy sector
Sadyr Japarov opens small hydroelectric station in Sokuluk district Sadyr Japarov opens small hydroelectric station in Sokuluk district
18 October, Monday
15:30
Akylbek Japarov checks Torugart checkpoint Akylbek Japarov checks Torugart checkpoint
14:53
2,470 injured, 45 killed in traffic accidents in Bishkek since beginning of 2021
14:46
Dzhal-29 microdistrict in Bishkek to have no gas for five days
14:37
Ex-head of OTRK Bakhtiyar Aliev appointed Chairman of Social Fund
14:24
Student arrested after shooting at school in Perm Krai of Russia