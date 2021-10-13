18:16
USD 84.80
EUR 98.03
RUB 1.18
English

Kamchybek Tashiev about criminal pharmaceutical mafia

Acting Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov answers the questions of the deputies of the Parliament today. Parliament is to approve the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers.

During the meeting, the deputy Shailoobek Atazov asked the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security to fight against the pharmaceutical mafia in the country.

Kamchybek Tashiev responded that situation in the country is not the same as it was a year ago.

«You know, crime filled all spheres a year ago. There is a mafia in the south, and a different one in the north. There were attacks on officials and deputies. It is not the case now. If the leaders raise their heads, we will crush these heads,» the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security said.

As for the pharmaceutical mafia, Kamchybek Tashiev assured that the disclosure of crimes in this area and arrests will continue.

«This is a financial crime. The State Department of Provision of Medicines is not fulfilling its responsibilities, sucking the blood of the people. It turns out that the state is not fulfilling its functions. Instead of regulating the price of medicines and making them available, they intentionally increase the cost. They created an organized mafia. The State Committee for National Security established control over this mafia. For example, one pharmaceutical company draws up a contract with a plant, while the rest does not allow buying from them. We detained the employees of the State Department of Provision of Medicines, representatives of the pharmaceutical company. But there is more to come. There is a leadership, there is a leadership of the Ministry of Health. If they do not stop, we will reach them. The deputies and officials have their own pharmaceutical companies. For example, the sister of the ex-Minister of Health Kosmosbek Cholponbaev,» Kamchybek Tashiev said.

He promised that drug prices would drop in October.
link: https://24.kg/english/210251/
views: 192
Print
Related
Resident of Vostok village grows 280 hemp bushes in his garden
Two border guards detained with drugs in Issyk-Kul region
Resident of Alamedin district detained with 3 kilograms of opium
80 online drug dealing stores detected in Kyrgyzstan for three years
Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months
8 kg of hashish found in house of member of drug gang in Chui region
Over 5 kilograms of drugs confiscated from drug courier in Batken region
Ex-president of AUCA Andrew Kuchins to be deported from Kyrgyzstan
Former AUCA president Andrew Kuchins partially admits his guilt
Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to transfer convicted in Europe citizens to homeland Kyrgyzstan intends to transfer convicted in Europe citizens to homeland
Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan Price of coal grows by 715 soms for a year in Kyrgyzstan
Development of feasibility study for Halal Meat Park starts in Kyrgyzstan Development of feasibility study for Halal Meat Park starts in Kyrgyzstan
EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022 EU and Kyrgyzstan to sign new cooperation agreement in 2022
13 October, Wednesday
17:47
Kyrgyzstan swears in new government Kyrgyzstan swears in new government
17:25
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers
17:01
Parliament approves new chairman, composition of Cabinet of Ministers
16:51
Mass poisoning in Suzak: Number of patients grows to 106
16:41
Akylbek Japarov tells about stable work of Kumtor