Two people were killed and three were injured in a traffic accident that occurred in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

«The driver of Daewoo Nexia lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on Lenin Street in Udarnik village, Kemin district. As a result, a 17-year-old boy and a girl were killed, three more teenagers were injured — their identities are being established,» the statement says.

Rescuers pulled the dead and injured out of the car and handed them over to ambulance workers.