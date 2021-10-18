Growth of food prices in Kyrgyzstan continues - National Statistical Committee

Food prices continue to grow in Kyrgyzstan. The National Statistical Committee provided such data.

For nine months of 2021, compared to the end of 2020, the increase in consumer prices and tariffs in the country as a whole reached 6.5 percent. During the period, the largest price increase was registered for buckwheat (31.6 percent), lemons (47 percent), vegetable oil (21.5 percent), granulated sugar (20.5 percent).

In general, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 7.4 percent, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products (9.8 percent), non-food products (6.4 percent), tariffs for services to the population (2.4 percent).