COVID-19: No serious adverse reactions reported after vaccination

No serious adverse reactions have been reported after vaccination against COVID-19. Director of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova announced at a press conference.

More than 1,000 non-serious side effects after vaccination were registered: a slight fever, pain at the injection site, headache and others.

Gulbara Ishenapysova noted that these are expected reactions — the body’s response to the vaccine. She added that AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, QazVac vaccines are available to Kyrgyzstanis to date. In addition, delivery of Pfizer is expected in October.

At least 662,054 people have been fully vaccinated in Kyrgyzstan, or almost 19 percent of the population subject to vaccination. At least 3.4 million people have been identified as the target group for vaccination as part of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. It does not include children under 18 and external labor migrants.
