Kyrgyzstan participates in World Expo in Dubai

Kyrgyzstan participates in the World Exhibition Expo-2020, which is taking place in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The event with participation of over 180 countries and international organizations started on September 30 and is held under the motto «Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.»

It is expected that the pavilion of the Kyrgyz Republic will present an exposition demonstrating the original culture, traditions, customs of the Kyrgyz people based on the nomadic way of life within six months. Visitors will also have the opportunity to take a virtual tour.

The exposition will provide opportunities for the comprehensive development of tourism through videos, information materials. The stand will also present innovative solutions of domestic companies in the field of irrigation of drylands.

The National Day of the Kyrgyz Republic with cultural and business programs will be held on December 14, 2021. As part of the business program, a Kyrgyz-Arab business forum, an exhibition of Kyrgyz export products, and a tourism forum will be held.