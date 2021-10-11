06:25
USD 84.80
EUR 98.11
RUB 1.18
English

Kyrgyzstan participates in World Expo in Dubai

Kyrgyzstan participates in the World Exhibition Expo-2020, which is taking place in Dubai (United Arab Emirates). Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The event with participation of over 180 countries and international organizations started on September 30 and is held under the motto «Connecting Minds, Creating the Future.»

It is expected that the pavilion of the Kyrgyz Republic will present an exposition demonstrating the original culture, traditions, customs of the Kyrgyz people based on the nomadic way of life within six months. Visitors will also have the opportunity to take a virtual tour.

The exposition will provide opportunities for the comprehensive development of tourism through videos, information materials. The stand will also present innovative solutions of domestic companies in the field of irrigation of drylands.

The National Day of the Kyrgyz Republic with cultural and business programs will be held on December 14, 2021. As part of the business program, a Kyrgyz-Arab business forum, an exhibition of Kyrgyz export products, and a tourism forum will be held.
link: https://24.kg/english/210024/
views: 320
Print
Related
Consuls General of Kyrgyzstan in Guangzhou and Dubai replaced
President Sadyr Japarov to pay official visit to Abu Dhabi
Sadyr Japarov invites Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to visit Kyrgyzstan
Кыргызстан будет участвовать во Всемирной выставке EXPO-2025 в городе Осаке
UAE donates 54 tons of humanitarian aid to victims in Batken
Kyrgyzstan to host EXPO KYRGYZSTAN - EURASIA 2021
«Умный» город, «умный» транспорт. Улукбек Марипов открыл IT EXPO Connect.kg
Sadyr Japarov: Various extremist movements undermined value of Islam
Kyrgyzstanis living in UAE send 15 oxygen concentrators to homeland
Kyrgyzstanis can return to homeland through UAE
Popular
Police officers shoot and kill 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani in USA Police officers shoot and kill 27-year-old Kyrgyzstani in USA
Death of Kyrgyzstani in USA: Embassy sends request to Department of State Death of Kyrgyzstani in USA: Embassy sends request to Department of State
Russian vaccine against flu delivered to Bishkek Russian vaccine against flu delivered to Bishkek
Kumtor case: Supporters of Temir Sariev hold rally near Bishkek City Court Kumtor case: Supporters of Temir Sariev hold rally near Bishkek City Court
11 October, Monday
21:28
Kyrgyzstan wins international arbitration on MegaCom Kyrgyzstan wins international arbitration on MegaCom
21:12
Kyrgyzstan is interested in India's investments
21:02
India to allocate $1.5 million grant for various projects in Kyrgyzstan
20:53
Kyrgyzstan participates in World Expo in Dubai
20:41
About 13,000 people get pension of less than 2,000 soms in Kyrgyzstan