Six leaders of Hizb ut-Tahrir detained in Kyzyl-Kiya

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained six leaders of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir al-Islami. Press center of the state committee reports.

«It has been established that the detainees were engaged in propaganda of extremism. Meetings were organized monthly, which were attended by more than 50 residents of Kyzyl-Kiya,» the State Committee for National Security said.

The detainees are from 28 to 47 years old. The leaders of the groupы and cells, as well as the treasurer of the extremists are among them.

«Extremist literature — 36 books, 20 brochures, 25 leaflets, 13 notebooks with notes, 15 cell phones, 15 flashcards, 1 laptop were found and seized during the search in the homes of the suspects,» the message says.

The detainees were placed in the temporary detention facility of the Kadamdzhai District Department of Internal Affairs, investigative actions and operational search measures are underway.