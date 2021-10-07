17:40
Deputy Director of Suzak branch of Cadastre detained in Jalal-Abad region

Deputy Director of Suzak branch of Cadastre state institution was detained in Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reported.

Officials of the Suzak branch of Cadastre state institution used their official position and issued a land plot located on the territory of the water protection zone.

Deputy Director of the branch was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad. It is noted that the state suffered damage in the amount of 1,021,560 soms.

The fact was registered, pre-trial proceedings were started under article 320 «Abuse of official position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
