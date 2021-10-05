18:16
USD 84.80
EUR 98.48
RUB 1.16
English

Kyrgyzstan approves new charge rates for retention of licenses for subsoil use

The procedure for calculating, paying and collecting the arrears in the charge for the retention of licenses for the right to use subsoil has been approved in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.

It is noted that the decision is aimed at meeting the national interests in the field of subsoil use and improving the legislative regulation of fees for retention of a license. An analysis of the activities of small and medium-sized companies-subsoil users showed that the main purpose of the introduction of the charge for retention of a license is to motivate companies to develop and launch production. But it has been achieved only partially.

Most licenses are held for resale.

Only 250 licenses out of 769 (35 percent) are used for mining operations. At the same time, until 2013, the legislation in the field of subsoil use provided for an administrative lever — a specialized state body could revoke a license, if certain works were not carried out. From 2015, economic leverage began to be applied — a license retention fee was introduced.

From 2013 to 2021, 2.4 billion soms were transferred to local budgets in form of license retention fees.

Annual payments range from 250 to 377 million soms. However, practice has shown that the initially established rates of the license retention fee did not contribute to an early start of production or a reduction in licensed areas. Therefore, it became necessary to revise them.

«When new charge rates are set, companies that hold licenses for resale will be forced to either carry out mining and geological works, or refuse licenses, which can subsequently attract investments,» the statement says.

The decision comes into force on the expiry of 15 days after the date of official publication.
link: https://24.kg/english/209407/
views: 91
Print
Related
State-owned companies to get preemptive right to use subsoil
Information on deposits in Kyrgyzstan to be available in electronic format
Ulukbek Maripov: Subsoil resources should serve interests of people
State companies to get advantage in obtaining licenses for subsoil development
Kyrgyzstan needs new subsoil law, experts say
Government: Payment of debt to China by Zhetim-Too - personal opinion of Japarov
Government of Kyrgyzstan tells about plans for Zhetim-Too field
Sadyr Japarov: We should not hinder companies working legally
Kyrgyzstan gets 43.6 million soms from subsoil auctions
Deputy Chairman of Subsoil Use Committee dismissed
Popular
Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations with Kyrgyz officials Kumtor developments: Scott Perry initiates negotiations with Kyrgyz officials
Negotiations between Kyrgyz officials and Centerra take place in Geneva Negotiations between Kyrgyz officials and Centerra take place in Geneva
Altynai Botoyarova becomes Miss Kyrgyzstan 2021 Altynai Botoyarova becomes Miss Kyrgyzstan 2021
Flight from Istanbul to Osh city resumed Flight from Istanbul to Osh city resumed
5 October, Tuesday
17:49
Citizen of Kazakhstan detained in Kyrgyzstan Citizen of Kazakhstan detained in Kyrgyzstan
17:40
Kyrgyzstan approves new charge rates for retention of licenses for subsoil use
16:49
Two drug dealers detained in Jalal-Abad region
16:40
Sadyr Japarov presents apartment to parents of killed during October 2020 events
16:11
Embassy of Kyrgyzstan opened in Hungary