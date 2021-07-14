10:27
USD 84.74
EUR 100.41
RUB 1.14
English

Information on deposits in Kyrgyzstan to be available in electronic format

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has developed a decree, according to which information about the deposits of Kyrgyzstan can be received in electronic format and an application can be filled out online.

The State Agency for Geology and Subsoil Use under the Ministry of Energy and Industry provides two public services included in the unified register:

  • Provision of brief geological information sufficient for the subsoil use entities to make a decision on exploration, mining or at the request of interested parties — free of charge;
  • Provision of geological information resources for use — for a fee.

The standards for the public services are approved by the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers. Changes to the approved standards relate to the procedures for obtaining services by an applicant in electronic format, through the state portal. Application can be filled out and send electronically.
link: https://24.kg/english/201015/
views: 144
Print
Related
Ulukbek Maripov: Subsoil resources should serve interests of people
State companies to get advantage in obtaining licenses for subsoil development
Kyrgyzstan needs new subsoil law, experts say
Government: Payment of debt to China by Zhetim-Too - personal opinion of Japarov
Government of Kyrgyzstan tells about plans for Zhetim-Too field
License for deposit in Kyrgyzstan sold on Russian website
Sadyr Japarov: We should not hinder companies working legally
Deposits in south Kyrgyzstan to resume work after emergency situation is lifted
Kyrgyzstan gets 43.6 million soms from subsoil auctions
Kyrgyzstan to strengthen depositor protection in case of bank bankruptcy
Popular
Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs
Border incident: Tajikistan returns border guard of Kyrgyzstan Border incident: Tajikistan returns border guard of Kyrgyzstan
1,295 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 138,353 in total 1,295 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 138,353 in total
Kyrgyzstan develops mobile application for pastures monitoring Kyrgyzstan develops mobile application for pastures monitoring
14 July, Wednesday
09:59
60 percent of Kyrgyzstanis believe that police officers use torture 60 percent of Kyrgyzstanis believe that police officers...
09:44
OSCE donates special equipment for border protection to Kyrgyzstan
09:21
COVID-19: Saudi Arabia provides assistance to Kyrgyzstan for $ 500,000
09:05
Information on deposits in Kyrgyzstan to be available in electronic format
13 July, Tuesday
18:38
New head of State Architecture and Construction Agency appointed
18:33
Iskhak Pirmatov hospitalized in Bicard private clinic
18:29
Lawyer tells about kidnapping of Orhan Inandi
18:09
Kurmankul Zulushev: Only 16 percent of court decisions are executed
17:58
Third wave of COVID-19: None of tourists arrived in Kyrgyzstan got infected