Information on deposits in Kyrgyzstan to be available in electronic format

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has developed a decree, according to which information about the deposits of Kyrgyzstan can be received in electronic format and an application can be filled out online.

The State Agency for Geology and Subsoil Use under the Ministry of Energy and Industry provides two public services included in the unified register:

Provision of brief geological information sufficient for the subsoil use entities to make a decision on exploration, mining or at the request of interested parties — free of charge;

Provision of geological information resources for use — for a fee.

The standards for the public services are approved by the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers. Changes to the approved standards relate to the procedures for obtaining services by an applicant in electronic format, through the state portal. Application can be filled out and send electronically.