Ulukbek Maripov: Subsoil resources should serve interests of people

«Further development of the economy is undoubtedly interconnected with preservation of natural resources, correct and transparent implementation of the policy of subsoil use, including in the mining sector, so that the subsoil and minerals serve the interests of the people and contribute to an increase in their well-being,» the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov said during a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Minsk, Belarus.

According to him, in recent years, everyone is witnessing climate change, melting of glaciers and a decrease in their area. Therefore, it becomes important to take timely measures to preserve them. This is one of the most important tasks from a practical point of view, since it directly influences the conditions and quality of life of the population of the CIS member states.

«It is important to intensify work in this direction, including within the framework of the implementation of a long-term plan of joint work on the exploration, use and protection of the subsoil of the CIS member states for 2021-2025,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

He also reminded about the agreement on cooperation in the field of promoting employment of the population of the CIS member states.

«There is a hope that this agreement will help to reduce the unemployment rate, ensure the rights of Commonwealth citizens to freedom of movement and favorable labor activity, as well as solve problems in the field of labor migration. Introduction of the digital platform for international traveling Travel without COVID-19 was very timely and effective. Taking into account the simplicity and convenience of this application, we consider it necessary to use it on international trains carrying out passenger transportation by rail between our states,» the head of the Cabinet suggested.

He noted that the similarity of views of the participating states on further development of cooperation in stabilizing the anti-epidemiological situation in the CIS is an important factor in the progressive development of economic relations, strengthening friendship, good-neighborliness and stability in the Commonwealth.

The next meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government will be held on November 12, 2021 in Bishkek.

«We will be glad to meet again on our hospitable land. We will make every effort to organize this event traditionally at a high level,» Ulukbek Maripov concluded.