State-owned companies to get preemptive right to use subsoil

Procedure for granting subsoil use rights was approved by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding decision.

The document is aimed at simplifying the procedure for obtaining a license for geological exploration and development of subsoil for economic entities and state-owned enterprises with a 100 percent state share at competitive and auction sites.

The procedure for granting subsoil use rights provides for the rules for granting preemptive rights to legal entities in the field of subsoil use, 100 percent of shares of which are owned by the state. They will be able to get subsoil plots of national importance and auction sites.

The President Sadyr Japarov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to provide for such a rule in one of his first decrees as the head of state.