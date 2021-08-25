18:01
USD 84.64
EUR 99.27
RUB 1.14
English

State-owned companies to get preemptive right to use subsoil

Procedure for granting subsoil use rights was approved by the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov signed the corresponding decision.

The document is aimed at simplifying the procedure for obtaining a license for geological exploration and development of subsoil for economic entities and state-owned enterprises with a 100 percent state share at competitive and auction sites.

The procedure for granting subsoil use rights provides for the rules for granting preemptive rights to legal entities in the field of subsoil use, 100 percent of shares of which are owned by the state. They will be able to get subsoil plots of national importance and auction sites.

The President Sadyr Japarov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to provide for such a rule in one of his first decrees as the head of state.
link: https://24.kg/english/205131/
views: 95
Print
Related
Information on deposits in Kyrgyzstan to be available in electronic format
Ulukbek Maripov: Subsoil resources should serve interests of people
State companies to get advantage in obtaining licenses for subsoil development
Kyrgyzstan needs new subsoil law, experts say
Government: Payment of debt to China by Zhetim-Too - personal opinion of Japarov
Government of Kyrgyzstan tells about plans for Zhetim-Too field
Sadyr Japarov: We should not hinder companies working legally
Kyrgyzstan gets 43.6 million soms from subsoil auctions
Deputy Chairman of Subsoil Use Committee dismissed
At least 475 gold mining licenses valid in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment You are the one to blame? How girls in Kyrgyzstan endure harassment
Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months
Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz district Sadyr Japarov visits garment factory in Dzheti-Oguz district
Bishkek hosts stylized national Kyrgyz dresses fashion show Bishkek hosts stylized national Kyrgyz dresses fashion show
25 August, Wednesday
17:40
Kyrgyzstan receives $240 million from International Monetary Fund Kyrgyzstan receives $240 million from International Mon...
17:10
State-owned companies to get preemptive right to use subsoil
16:55
MFA: All Pakistanis arriving in Kyrgyzstan are vaccinated
15:51
Kyrgyzstan issues postage stamp to mark 30th anniversary of independence
15:38
Businessmen from Tatarstan arrive in Kyrgyzstan