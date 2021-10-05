Batken to host Investment Forum with participation of Ulukbek Maripov

Investment forum «Development of Batken — Development of the Country» will take place in Batken on October 14. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov, heads of state bodies, representatives of international organizations, diplomatic corps, financial institutions, Business Ombudsman, domestic entrepreneurs and business structures will attend the event.

The forum will be held within the framework of the presidential decree «on priority measures for the restoration and development of border villages in Batken region» to build up economic potential and demonstrate investment opportunities in the region, as well as to achieve a new quality of life for the local population.

The forum will become a platform not only for discussion of topical issues of socio-economic development of Batken region, but will also allow reaching important agreements.