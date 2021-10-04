11:36
Weather alert: Rain turning into snow expected in Kyrgyzstan

It will get colder in Kyrgyzstan today. The Hydrometeorological Service issued a weather alert.

According to it, a sharp change in the weather is expected on October 4. Occasional rain is expected in most of the country’s territory, rain turning into snow — in the foothill regions, and snow — in the mountains. In some places, the west wind is expected to increase up to 15-20 m/s.

On October 4-5, frosts are expected at night in the farming zone of Chui region. Frost is also predicted in the foothill areas of Osh, Jalal-Abad and Batken regions up to −2 degrees Celsius, and in the farming zone of Talas, Issyk-Kul and Naryn regions — up to −2 ...- 4 degrees.

Such frosts are dangerous for unharvested vegetable crops.

No precipitation is forecast in Bishkek on October 4. West wind will reach 4-9 m/s. The minimum air temperature at night is +3 ... + 5 degrees, the maximum air temperature in the daytime is +10 ... + 12 degrees.
