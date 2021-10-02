MP about high electricity tariffs for business: Consequences can be dire

MP Dastan Bekeshev commented on his Telegram channel on the increase in electricity tariffs for industrial enterprises.

According to him, this is wrong and the consequences can be very dire.

The deputy also considers it wrong to equate cryptocurrency mining farms with large industrial enterprises in terms of electricity consumption. «Foundries and distilleries have been equated with cryptocurrency mining, this is completely wrong. One person can work on a mining farm, and he will consume as much as a huge plant, while not contributing to the economy. I think that the tariff of 5.04 soms should be set for the cryptocurrency mining, and it is nesessary to lower it for large enterprises,» he believes.

The day before the Cabinet of Ministers approved a new medium-term tariff policy, which provides for an increase in tariffs for non-domestic consumers.