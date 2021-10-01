Heating and hot water tariffs for population remain unchanged in 2021

Heating tariffs for the population in 2021 will not change and will remain at the rate of 1,134.76 soms per gigacalorie. The Cabinet of Ministers made this decision, approving a new medium-term tariff policy.

However, starting from the next heating season, tariffs for the population will grow by 10 percent per year. On average, the difference in payment for heating a one-room apartment will be about 82 soms per month, or 410 soms for the heating period.

Hot water tariffs for the population will also remain unchanged this year and will amount to 981.76 soms per gigacalorie.

«Starting the next year, the increase in tariffs for hot water for the population will be 14 percent. On average, the difference in payment for hot water per person will be 34.5 soms per cubic meter per month. This will allow reaching the level of the cost of hot water supply in a few years that will ensure replacement and reconstruction of heating networks, modernization of heating points, connection of new consumers,» the Cabinet of Ministers said.