Bribe of $10,000: Ex-Deputy Transport Minister sentenced to fine

Former Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Zhenishbek Nogoibaev was found guilty of bribery. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.
The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek made such a decision.
The court found them guilty and sentenced each to a fine of 300,000 soms. Previously, they were released from custody and were placed under house arrest,» the sources said.
Zhenishbek Nogoibaev and Anarbek Bekmuratov were detained in February 2020 while giving part of a bribe of $10,000 to a State Committee for National Security officer for termination of criminal prosecution.