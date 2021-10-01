13:09
Bribe of $10,000: Ex-Deputy Transport Minister sentenced to fine

Former Deputy Minister of Transport and Roads of Kyrgyzstan Zhenishbek Nogoibaev was found guilty of bribery. Own sources told 24.kg news agency.

The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek made such a decision.

«The state prosecution asked to find Zhenishbek Nogoibaev and the ex-director of the State Agency for Automobile, Water Transport, Weight and Dimensional Control Anarbek Bekmuratov guilty under the article» Giving a bribe on an especially large scale «of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The sanction of this article provides for imprisonment for up to 7.5 years.

The court found them guilty and sentenced each to a fine of 300,000 soms. Previously, they were released from custody and were placed under house arrest,» the sources said.

Zhenishbek Nogoibaev and Anarbek Bekmuratov were detained in February 2020 while giving part of a bribe of $10,000 to a State Committee for National Security officer for termination of criminal prosecution.
