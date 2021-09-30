17:16
Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) and TikTok will cooperate. Press service of the CEC reported.

The Chairwoman of the CEC Nurzhan Shaildabekova met with the Regional Director of TikTok platform in charge of interaction with state bodies of the CIS Alexander Strakh.

He noted that the global monthly audience has reached one billion users. The application is a platform for posting mainly entertaining and educational content; paid political advertising is strictly prohibited.

TikTok has developed a global standard of cooperation during the election period, successfully tested in the USA, Germany, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Russia and other countries. It is not allowed to post content that has signs of inciting social hatred, calling for violence or content that can negatively affect the psyche of users aged 13 and over; it presents recommendations that direct you to the appropriate reliable source of information or the page of the body organizing the elections.

The head of the CEC informed about the specifics of the parliamentary elections scheduled for November 28 and noted that thousands of candidates are expected to participate in them, who will actively compete with each other in the information space, including on social media.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/208876/
views: 124
Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan and TikTok plan cooperation
