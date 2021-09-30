17:16
28-year-old Altymysh Turatbekov becomes Deputy Chairman of Guarantee Fund

Altymysh Turatbekov was appointed a Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Guarantee Fund JSC. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

Prior to his appointment to this position, he worked as the head of the Department of Law Project Work of the National Bank, and was also a member of the Board of Directors of Kyrgyz Encashment JSC.

Altymysh Turatbekov was born in Kemin town, Chui region. He graduated from the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University with a degree in jurisprudence. In addition, in 2019 he completed the master’s degree program at the Kyrgyz Economic University in finance and credit and in the same year — the postgraduate study at the law faculty of the Kyrgyz-Russian Slavic University.
