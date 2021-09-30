Regions of Kyrgyzstan lack qualified legal assistance

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov made a speech at the 2nd Congress of Lawyers. Presidential press service reported.

«In accordance with the norm of Article 61 of the Constitution, everyone has the right to receive qualified legal assistance. In cases stipulated by law, legal assistance is provided at the expense of the state,» the head of the Kyrgyz Republic reminded.

According to him, for 2021, the revised estimate for the wages of lawyers was approved in the amount of 74,212,000 soms. This budget reached 18,552,400 soms only in 2018.

Sadyr Japarov said that only 10 percent of licensed lawyers work in the system of state-guaranteed legal assistance to the poor and vulnerable citizens. Because of this, the majority of the population of remote regions of the country are left without qualified legal assistance from the state.

To improve the situation in this direction, the President proposed to increase the amount of remuneration for such lawyers at least twofold.