The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan accepted the resignation of the head of the National Bank, Tolkunbek Abdygulov. It happened at today’s meeting.

At least 62 deputies voted for, 4 against.

Tolkunbek Abdygulov submitted a letter of resignation the day before. He will become an IMF advisor from Kyrgyzstan.

The President proposed the candidacy of Kubanychbek Bokontaev for the post of Chairman of the National Bank.