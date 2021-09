The president proposed Kubanychbek Bokontaev for the post of Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan. A representative of the President Anarbek Kalmatov told at a meeting of the Parliament today.

He asked the deputies to be the first to consider the issue of appointing a new head of the National Bank.

«Tolkunbek Abdygulov has resigned. The president proposes the candidacy of Kubanychbek Bokontaev for the post of chairman,» he said.