Elections 2021: Mobile groups start working abroad

Mobile groups have started to work to inform Kyrgyzstanis abroad. The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The members of the Central Election Commission (CEC) have already met with representatives of public associations of compatriots in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Leningrad Oblast. The mobile teams were formed by the CEC with the support of UNDP and the government of Germany. Their representatives carry out outreach work on the organization of the upcoming parliamentary elections. They tell what Kyrgyzstanis need to know in order to get on the voters list, about the number of polling stations formed abroad, registration of citizens with consular departments, biometric registration.

The groups began to work in Russia on September 21. From September 28 to October 15, meetings are planned in Tyumen, Tomsk, Khabarovsk, Kazan, Samara and Krasnodar cities. From 23 to 28 September, the meetings are held in Italy — Rome and Cagliari; they will be held in Turkey — Istanbul and Antalya from October 1 to October 10.

In the near future, similar meetings will also be held in the United States — New York and Chicago.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
