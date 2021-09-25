Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to half marathon tomorrow

Some roads in Bishkek will be closed for traffic due to the international half marathon «Save the Snow Leopard» tomorrow, September 26. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The following sections of the roads will be closed from 7.00 to 10.00:

Chui Avenue from Manas Avenue to Abdrakhmanov Street;

Abdrakhmanov / Baitik Baatyr streets from Chui Avenue to Imanaliev Street;

Imanaliev Street from Baitik Baatyr Street to Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue;

Masaliev Street from Baitik Baatyr Street to Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue;

Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue from Imanaliev Street to Chui Avenue.

Closure of the entire half marathon route will last three hours.

The City Hall of the capital apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to plan routes in advance.