11:40
USD 84.80
EUR 99.52
RUB 1.16
English

Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to half marathon tomorrow

Some roads in Bishkek will be closed for traffic due to the international half marathon «Save the Snow Leopard» tomorrow, September 26. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

The following sections of the roads will be closed from 7.00 to 10.00:

  • Chui Avenue from Manas Avenue to Abdrakhmanov Street;
  • Abdrakhmanov / Baitik Baatyr streets from Chui Avenue to Imanaliev Street;
  • Imanaliev Street from Baitik Baatyr Street to Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue;
  • Masaliev Street from Baitik Baatyr Street to Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue;
  • Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue from Imanaliev Street to Chui Avenue.

Closure of the entire half marathon route will last three hours.

The City Hall of the capital apologizes for the inconvenience and asks to plan routes in advance.
link: https://24.kg/english/208326/
views: 121
Print
Related
Bishkek street to be closed for traffic tomorrow due to half marathon
Some Bishkek streets to be closed due to night half marathon
Darya Maslova wins half marathon in Kazakhstan
Popular
Threat to region comes not from Taliban, but from uncontrolled gangs Threat to region comes not from Taliban, but from uncontrolled gangs
Devalued Kyrgyz gold as consequence of decisions of some officials Devalued Kyrgyz gold as consequence of decisions of some officials
Chairwoman of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan Chairwoman of Senate of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Number of domestic violence cases increases by 30 percent in Kyrgyzstan Number of domestic violence cases increases by 30 percent in Kyrgyzstan
25 September, Saturday
11:38
One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours One medical worker diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyz...
11:32
Two patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
11:24
1,361 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 196 - in serious condition
11:08
79 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 178,202 in total
10:58
Bishkek roads to be closed for traffic due to half marathon tomorrow